The North American box office desperately needs a big hit as it has yet to witness one, and it has already been three months. Captain America: Brave New World has become this year’s highest-grossing film, but it is not a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega’s Death of a Unicorn is also headed for a lukewarm opening in the United States. Keep scrolling for more.

Jenna Ortega is carving her niche in the horror comedy genre, thanks to her massive success in the Netflix series Wednesday. She did Tum Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice last year, and it was also a financial success. Now, the young actress has returned with another horror comedy, but it seems this one lacks the charm of the Beetlejuice sequel. It collected less than $1 million from the Thursday previews, and on Friday, it managed to squeeze in on the top 5 domestic box office chart.

A Death of a Unicorn collected a decent number on its release day on Friday. Based on data from trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd’s film collected $2.3 million on Friday when it opened in North American theatres. This is almost twice the amount of The Substance’s $1.3 million. The film has earned more than The Crow’s $2 million but less than Blick Twice’s $2.9 million and The First Omen’s $3.3 million.

The R-rated horror flick is expected to earn between $5 million and $6.5 million in the United States in its opening weekend. The movie reportedly has a budget of less than $20 million. The opening weekend projection is much lower than Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the two Scream movies. Beetlejuice 2 collected $111.00 million on its opening weekend, while 2022’s Scream opened to $30.01 million, and 2023’s Scream VI collected $44.44 million on its debut weekend.

The film follows the father-daughter duo Elliott and Ridley, who hit a unicorn with their car. This leads to a series of horrific things as they are hunted by the unicorn’s parents. Death of a Unicorn, featuring Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, and Will Poulter, was released in theatres on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World North America Box Office: Inches Closer To The $200M Milestone, Might Beat This MCU Film Of Chris Hemsworth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News