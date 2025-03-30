Jason Statham has established himself as one of the leading action stars in Hollywood, and the opening day number of A Working Man proves it again. The movie might even outgross the Disney biggie, Snow White, at the North American box office this weekend. The film has opened to positive reviews, and with a slow box office, it is expected to benefit more. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Statham started his career with supporting roles but soon became a leading hero. His Transporter film series is one of the most popular action film franchises in the industry, and with it, he solidified his status as an action star. He has also been part of many commercially successful movies like The Meg and The Beekeeper. He is also part of the Fast & Furious franchise and The Expendables. Jason is widely popular for his violent and gritty roles, which made the action genre popular among viewers.

Jason Statham’s film A Working Man collected $1.1 million from the Thursday previews. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the opening day collection of this David Ayer-helmed film is a strong $5.6 million inclduing the Thursday previews. It is more than Wrath of Man’s $3 million and Expend4bles’ $3.1 million. However, it failed to surpass the release day collection of David Ayer and Jason Statham’s previous film, The Beekeeper’s $6.8 million opening.

The report further mentioned that Statham’s film is eyeing an opening weekend between $14 million and $17 million at the US box office. Meanwhile, Snow White is tracking to earn $12 million to $15 million on its second weekend. Therefore, if things go according to this projection, A Working Man will outgrow the Disney biggie.

A Working Man, released in theatres on March 28, has been awarded a B on CinemaScore. It is also doing better than Snow White at the Chinese box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

