The Disney tentpole movie, Snow White, is not the most benefitted at the box office. It is struggling even to attain the $100 million mark at the box office in North America. However, the film has managed to hit its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. Due to its massive budget, it still has a long way to go before reaching breakeven. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie finished its first full week under the $55 million mark at the US box office. It also opened with disappointing numbers last weekend, earning lower than the projected range. According to Forbes, the estimated budget of the live-action adaptation is a whopping $270 million. Therefore, the film must earn at least $550 million and more to reach the breakeven. But that seems pretty impossible with this momentum.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s movie experienced a harsh decline of 77.2% from last Friday when it opened in the theatres. The film has earned $3.7 million on its second Friday in the United States. Jason Statham’s A Working Man has outgrossed it. Its second Friday gross is less than Dumbo and Maleficent 2’s $4.9 million, Jungle Cruise’s $4.5 million and Wonka’s $6.5 million.

Marc Webb’s Disney feature has hit the $56.3 million cume in the United States. It is eyeing a $12 million to $15 million second three-day weekend with a significant decline. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Disney movie dropped at #3 owing to its Friday collection, which was beaten by A Working Man and The Chosen: Last Supper.

Gal Gadot’s film has earned $43.90 million at the overseas box office, and adding that to the film’s US cume, the global collection has finally hit the $100 million milestone. It has earned $100.22 million globally so far. It will drop more when A Minecraft Movie hits the screens this upcoming Friday.

Snow White, starring Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as Snow White was released in theatres on March 21.

