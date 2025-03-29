The Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2 is completing two months at the theatres today and it still keeps earning winning numbers at the box office. It is unhinged by other releases and rules the box office like a king. The animation has slowed down finally at the cinemas and might even leave the theatres soon. Scroll below for its latest box office updates in China.

It is the sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, and they are based on the Chinese mythological character and Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods. It was released on the first day of the Chinese New Year and was made on a budget of $80 million. It has become the first animated film to cross the $2 billion mark, and this is a record that will be hard to break for a long time. In addition, the film has achieved it all in less than two months.

The Chinese Juggernaut, Ne Zha 2, collected another $1.3 million from over 100K screenings on its 9th Friday. The movie witnessed a drop of -38.1% from last Friday. It has collected $2.07 billion from China alone in just 59 days. The Ne Zha sequel has collected $655K in pre-sales for today’s 9th Saturday. The exhibitors have added 14K more screenings from yesterday; thus, it is playing over 114K screenings.

The sequel played 100K screenings yesterday, and on Tuesday, it will complete 9 full weeks isolated at #1. The film has also reached the end of its theatrical run at the US box office and set a new record in North America. The Ne Zha sequel collected $20.6 million in the United States, earning the title of the highest-grossing non-English-dubbed international animation ever in the US and the seventh international animation overall.

Globally, Ne Zha 2 has hit the $2.12 billion cume. It is now set to arrive at the Indian cinemas as well. It will be released in Mandarin with English subtitles on April 25. The announcement was made by co-distributors Encore Films and Warner Bros Discovery India a few days back.

Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

