Death of a Unicorn, starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd as father and daughter, opened in theatres in the United States this Friday. The film has earned a modest amount from the Thursday previews. It is expected to not have a spectacular opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The R-rated horror comedy received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 55%, and their collective consensus stated, “Receiving some sparkle from Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega’s father-daughter rapport, its broad satire is a bit too on the horn but makes for an entertainingly splattery creature feature.” The audience, on the other hand, gave it an above-average rating of 75% on Popcornmeter.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report shows that A24’s Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, earned less than The Substance and Blink Twice’s Thursday previews. The report reveals that the movie collected $700K from the Thursday previews at the box office in China, more than the critically acclaimed The Substance’s $562K. However, the horror comedy earned less than Channing Tatum’s film Blink Twice’s $812K.

According to the report, Jenna Ortega’s film is expected to earn around $5 million or less in its three-day opening weekend. The film, directed by Alex Scharfman, features Paul Rudd and Jenna in the lead roles alongside Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant in the supporting cast.

Death of a Unicorn revolves around the father-daughter duo Elliott and Ridley, who hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO.

The film had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Festival earlier this month. Death of a Unicorn was released in the theatres on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

