Snow White’s struggles at the box office continue. The film finishes its first week with an underwhelming result. The way it is going, the Disney feature might have to compete with Jason Statham’s A Working Man for the top spot. The budget for Statham’s movie is nowhere near the budget for this Disney tentpole film. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney feature is receiving a very underwhelming response at the box office. The film started off with a disappointing opening weekend collection earning even lower than Dumbo and the already low projection by the industry. It has a very low chance of turning around its collections as A Minecraft Movie is also releasing this coming Friday, which has a good hype among the fans, especially the youth. Ahead of that, this weekend, it is fighting A Working Man.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Snow White has completed its first full week at the box office in North America. The film collected $1.8 million on Thursday, dropping by 13.6% from Wednesday. The film is on par with Maleficent 2’s $1.8 million. It is lower than Dumbo’s $2.1 million, Jungle Cruise’s $2.9 million, and Wonka’s $4.2 million. It recently crossed the $50 million milestone at the box office in North America. The domestic cume of the film stands at the $52.6 million cume.

Now, Deadline projected that Snow White might earn more than $15 million this weekend at the North American box office. A Working Man has an outlook of $13.5 million and might even earn more than that, giving tough competition to Gal Gadot’s movie. It is all on the chance. However, the Disney feature is running at 4,200 locations, while Jason Statham’s movie is running at 3,262 places. This is just a prediction now.

The Disney feature collected only $43.90 million at the international box office. Adding that to the domestic cume, the worldwide gross has reached the $96.52 million mark. It will cross the $100 million milestone this weekend. Snow White, starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, was released on March 21.

