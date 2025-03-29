Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan is setting new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema. The action thriller scored the biggest opening for Mollywood films worldwide. It was expected to shine bright at the Indian box office during its first weekend, but the negative reviews seem to be taking over. Scroll below for the day 3 advance booking update!

Record-breaking spree for Malayalam films

L2: Empuraan is the first-ever outing for Malayalam cinema to be roaring loudly in pre-sales the following days after big release. Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s directorial has scored a hat-trick with 10 crore+ collections for the third straight day in advance booking. No film has ever managed to go beyond the 4-5 crore mark after the opening day.

Advance Booking update for day 3

As per the latest box office update as of 12 AM, L2: Empuraan has registered advance booking sales of 10.68 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 3. Around 55K+ tickets have already been sold across the nation. Kerala continues to be the best-performing state, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Negative reviews take a toll?

Mohanlal starrer had registered pre-sales of 18.15 crores gross on its opening day. It witnessed a 45% drop on the second day, largely due to the negative reviews from both audiences as well as critics. On the third day, it has witnessed a growth of only 7% compared to 10 crores worth of ticket sales on the previous day.

Today is a Saturday. Ideally, the pre-sales should have witnessed a big jump. However, mixed word-of-mouth seems to be impacting sales. All eyes are now on the spot bookings.

All in all, L2: Empuraan is enjoying a record-breaking spree in Malayalam cinema, but considering the individual run, the pace has slowed down.

