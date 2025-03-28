Chhaava is officially the third Bollywood film in history to have entered the 600 crore club after Stree 2 and Jawan (all languages included). In the Hindi belt, it has scored the second-highest week 6 collections and is only behind one blockbuster and it is not Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the day 42 box office update!

Impressive hold

Even in its sixth week, Chhaava has maintained a 1 crore+ streak at the Hindi box office. The Diplomat is the latest release, which is adding decent footfalls, but that is not stopping Vicky Kaushal starrer from shining bright at the ticket windows. On the sixth Thursday, 1.32 crores more were added to the kitty.

The 42-day total of Chhaava stands at 15.60 crores. It has scored the second-highest Week 6 collections in Hindi cinema. Laxman Utekar’s directorial has surpassed Jawan, Pathaan, Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, and Animal in the top 10. However, it could not surpass Stree 2, which clocked 19.72 crores.

Overall Hindi collections

In six weeks, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has earned 587 crores. It would be safe to say that the historical action film successfully surpassed all odds, including IPL 2025. All eyes are now on its hold at the box office with the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Sunday.

Take a look at the six-week box office breakdown of Chhaava below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Week 3: 84.94 crores

Week 4: 43.98 crores

Week 5: 31.02 crores

Week 6: 15.60 crores

Total: 587 crores

Return on Investment

Chhaava is made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. In six weeks, the producers have minted returns on investment of 457 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the figures surge to 351.53%. A super-duper hit!

