Salman Khan’s Sikandar is currently creating buzz for its release on Sunday, Eid, March 30. Advance booking for the film has commenced, and ticket pre-sales of almost 75K tickets have been registered on BMS. It has been 7 years that the superstar has delivered a clean hit. In fact, his last Eid hit was Sultan in 2016.

Do you know Bhai’s first Eid hit? While you might think it was Dabangg that made Eid an official Salman Khan day, he delivered his first Eid hit way before! It was in 1997, that the first Eid hit starring Salman arrived in the theaters!

Salman Khan’s 1st Eid Box Office

In 1997, Judwaa was released on Eid, and the film was a hit at the box office. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was mounted on a budget of 6.25 crore, and it earned 11.14 crore in its lifetime. Starring Salman Khan in a double role opposite Rambha and Karisma Kapoor, the comedy film churned out a profit of 78.24%.

Sikandar Needs To Earn Massive!

Sikandar needs to earn a massive 356.48 crore to surpass the profits earned by Judwaa! Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller is reportedly mounted on a budget of 200 crore! So, with the 356 crore collection, it would still not be a hit, like Judwaa, and it will need a total collection of 400 crore to claim a hit verdict for itself!

1997 Box Office

Judwaa was a hit at the box office but did not enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of that year. The highest-grossing film of 1997 was Border, which earned 39 crore at the box office. The top 10 list was dominated by Shah Rukh Khan’s three films – Dil To Pagal Hai, Pardes & Koyla, Sunny Deol‘s Border & Ziddi, Aamir Khan’s Ishq, Bobby Deol’s Gupt, Govinda’s Hero No. 1 & Anil Kapoor’s Judaai & Deewana Mastana! Salman Khan had no entry in the top 10!

Hopefully, this year, Sikandar will make its entry into the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

