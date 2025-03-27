L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finally arrived in theatres. Amid a huge pre-release buzz, the magnum opus enjoyed a historic response in the advance booking stage, and even before day 1 began, it had sold tickets worth 18 crore+ gross at the Indian box office. With such a jaw-dropping number, the film almost surpassed the pre-sales of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mind-blowing response in advance booking!

Riding high on the sequel hype, the Mollywood magnum opus closed its advance booking by selling tickets worth 18.15 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. This is an unheard number for a Malayalam film, which indicates the craze on the ground level. In terms of admits, the film sold 9.68 lakh+ tickets before the first show started.

Out of the total pre-sales, Kerala alone contributed a record-breaking pre-sales worth 11.28 crore gross for the opening day. This is followed by 2.93 crore gross from Karnataka. In Tamil Nadu, the film sold tickets worth 1.35 crore gross for day 1. All other states are below the 1 crore mark.

Among cities, Bengaluru and Kochi are at the top with opening day pre-sales worth 2.59 crore gross and 2.25 crore gross, respectively.

L2: Empuraan registers the third-highest pre-sales of 2025!

With 18.15 crore gross, L2: Empuraan recorded 2025’s third-highest day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. It just missed beating Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which closed its advance booking at 18.40 crore gross. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is safe at the top with a whopping 31.80 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 5 opening day pre-sales in 2025:

Game Changer – 31.80 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores L2 Empuraan – 18.15 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 12.40 crores

More about the film

L2: Empuraan marks Prithviraj’s third directorial venture, which serves as a follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer. It also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in key roles. It is currently running in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

