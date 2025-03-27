Finally, the wait is over, as Chhaava has made a much-awaited entry into the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. Ever since it crossed 500 crores, there have been discussions about the film’s next target. Initially, the milestone of 600 crores looked unachievable, but eventually, with a little push from the Telugu-dubbed version, the Vicky Kaushal starrer managed to accomplish the task in 41 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Smashing entry into the 600 crore club!

The Bollywood historical drama has been on a record-breaking spree since its arrival on the big screen. Considering the subject and the cost of 130 crores, even the lifetime collection of 300 crores could have been an impressive total, but the magnum opus had different plans. It broke several records and enjoyed a historical ride week after week.

While the original Hindi version was already an all-time blockbuster, the release of the Telugu-dubbed version provided a final boost in reaching the target. Yesterday, Chhaava earned an estimated 1.29 crores*, helping it to make a rocking entry into the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. Its 41-day total stands at 600.82 crore* net (all languages). Out of this, the Hindi version has contributed 585.81 crore* net.

Chhaava is Bollywood’s third film to achieve the feat

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan inaugurated the 600 crore club for Bollywood in 2023. It was followed by Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. Now, Chhaava has become the third Bollywood film to achieve this feat.

Overall, Chhaava is the eighth Indian film to enter the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, and Pushpa 2 achieved the feat before this historical drama.

Vicky Kaushal outshines Salman Khan and other big stars!

Vicky Kaushal has exceeded all expectations with his magnum opus. With a 600 crore club entrant in the kitty, Vicky has achieved the feat that is yet to be accomplished by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor. So, expectations are very high for Vicky’s next film.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Unprecedented! Mollywood To Get Its First Ever 20 Crore+ Net Opener

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News