L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set to roar at the Indian box office within the next few hours. In the last few days, we saw the advance booking rampage at the ticket windows, and now, it will all settle down. Already, the magnum opus has locked itself as the biggest-ever opener in the history of Mollywood, with the score easily aiming to be above the 20 crore mark. Keep reading for the detailed day 1 prediction report!

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumar, the Malayalam action thriller is a follow-up to Lucifer (2019), so the sequel factor has naturally elevated the hype. In the post-pandemic phase, films with brand value or the sequel factor did wonders at ticket windows. Similarly, even Mollywood will witness the madness of a franchise film.

Ever since the film was announced, there was excitement around it. Then, with aggressive marketing, a good trailer, and the positive perception of the advance booking, L2: Empuraan created a solid buzz around itself. In the opening day pre-sales alone, the biggie exceeded the 16 crore gross mark (excluding blocked seats). Even the show count is massive, crossing 9,400 shows across the nation.

Considering the unprecedented hype in Kerala, good pre-sales in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and a grand pan-India release, L2: Empuraan aims for a day 1 collection of 24-28 crore net at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The Mohanlal starrer will be Mollywood’s first-ever 20 crore+ net opener.

The market for Malayalam movies is majorly restricted to Kerala, and L2: Empuraan is already enjoying an earth-shattering 79-80% occupancy in the advance booking stage in Kerala. So, tomorrow, there’s little scope for growth through over-the-counter ticket sales. Otherwise, the prediction would have been even higher than the given range.

If word-of-mouth turns out to be good, it’ll be interesting to see if the Mohanlal starrer picks up the pace in other states and faces capacity issues in Kerala.

