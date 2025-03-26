Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler, will be released next month. The box office is currently experiencing slow business despite biggies like Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World running in the theatres. Could Jordan’s film be the saving grace for the exhibitors? The long-range box office prediction has been recently reported. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jordan and Coogler are frequent collaborators and have done movies including Creed and its sequels, Black Panther, and more. It is set in the 1930s in Jim Crow-era Southern United States, featuring Jordan in the double role of twin brothers. It will also feature Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li, and Delroy Lindo.

The latest report by Box Office Pro revealed the long-range box office projection of Michael B Jordan’s film Sinners in the United States. According to that, it is expected to earn between $40 million and $50 million on its opening weekend In North America. Ryan and Michael gave us the Creed franchise; the movie’s third installment was released in 2023. Creed III collected $58.37 million on its debut weekend in North America. It was a financial success like its predecessors and also the highest-grossing in the franchise.

Creed III also featured Jonathan Majors in a key role, and it collected $156.2 million at the United States box office. Allied to its $119.9 million overseas cume, the film’s worldwide total is $276.1 million. According to reports, Sinners’ estimated production cost is $90 million. Hence, it needs to make approximately $200 million to make some profit.

Recently, IMAX opened bookings for previews in three locations in Canada and New York for the IMAX 70 mm format. The fans seem to be excited about this one, which could just turn out to be a surprise blockbuster at the box office.

Ryan Coogler and IMAX proudly present #SinnersMovie in IMAX 70mm. #ShotWithIMAXFilmCameras Get tickets now for IMAX 70mm Early Access Screenings of #SinnersMovie, limited to three locations in CA & NY. More tickets on sale tomorrow. https://t.co/fqBnHPhiH5 pic.twitter.com/ueQNIZF9at — IMAX (@IMAX) March 25, 2025

More about the film

Warner Bros Pictures shared a brief synopsis of the movie: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Michael B Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners will be released in the theatres on April 18.

Note: Box office numbersÂ are based on estimates and various sources.Â Numbers have not been independently verified byÂ Koimoi.

