The Final Destination series is a popular horror franchise known for its unique premise: cheating death comes at a gruesome cost. After over a decade of waiting, a new movie is set to be released soon. The official trailer of Final Destination Bloodlines has been dropped, and we are ranking the franchise films at the worldwide box office before the film’s release. Keep scrolling for more.

The first film was released in 2000, and the last one came out in 2011. Each film follows a group of people who narrowly escape a disaster, only to be killed one by one in freak accidents orchestrated by an unseen force—death itself. Although met with negative reviews, the OG movie was a financial success, resulting in four additional installments, and a new one is arriving soon. In addition to the film, there are a series of novels and comic books.

Ali Larter and Tony Todd are the only actors who appeared in the first, second, and fifth movies. While Wikipedia has listed Tony Todd’s name in the upcoming film’s cast, Ali’s name is not there. For the uninitiated, Final Destination Bloodlines has been directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony reprising his role as William Bludworth.

Before more details on Final Destination Bloodlines, check out the collections of the Final Destination franchise films at the worldwide box office.

5. Final Destination 2 (2003) – $90.94 million

4. Final Destination (2000) – $112.88 million

3. Final Destination 3 (2006) – $118.89 million

2. Final Destination 5 (2011) – $157.88 million

1. The Final Destination (2009) – $186.16 million

According to The Numbers, the franchise has collected an estimated $263.36 million at the US box office and $657.62 million worldwide.

According to reports, the premise of Final Destination Bloodlines states, “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.” Final Destination 6 will be released on May 16 and hit the international markets on May 14.

