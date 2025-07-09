Abhishek Bachchan is happily married to our Bollywood beauty, Aishwarya Rai. But do you know, he was once engaged to Karisma Kapoor? That’s not it, Jaya Bachchan also publicly introduced her as their “daughter-in-law” with arms wide open. Scroll below for the unknown details and rumored reason behind their split.

Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor kept their romance under wraps for 5 years!

Gossip mill suggests that Abhishek and Karisma’s romance blossomed during Shweta Bachchan’s wedding in 1997. They kept their relationship under wraps for almost 5 years. It was on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday when Jaya Bachchan introduced her as their “daughter-in-law” in front of the media. Big B‘s wife also claimed Lolo was “Abhishek’s gift to his parents.” They got officially engaged on this special occasion in 2002.

What went wrong between Abhishek & Karisma?

In February 2003, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor broke their engagement, which shocked their massive fan base. To date, there’s been official statement on why they parted ways. However, rumors have claimed that Lolo’s mother demanded financial security for her daughter. Babita Kapoor wanted a prenup, which would lead to Amitabh Bachchan transferring some of his wealth to Abhishek Bachchan.

Bachchan reportedly refused the demand, which led to the end of the relationship.

Director claimed Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor would often fight

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who directed Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, claimed the couple would often have fallouts. He reportedly told Hindustan Times, “They were really not the ‘made for each other kind. There was constant bickering. Maybe that’s how some people are. I always wondered if they are really the ‘made for each other’ kind of pair.”

What Karisma Kapoor said about her broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan

As per Subash K Jha, Karisma Kapoor broke her silence after her split with Abhishek Bachchan. She said in 2003, “It is time I spoke. I owe it to everyone. The beginning of this year was traumatic for me. I wouldn’t wish any girl to go through it. I was forced to deal with my hurt and pain on my own. I guess time is the best healer. Though I have been through a lot, I have come to terms with whatever has happened. All I will say is, whatever is destined is bound to happen. I was emotionally unprepared to confront my problems. Life deals you different cards. You have to just go with the shuffle.”

Karisma Kapoor recently went through another turmoil as her ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away. For the unversed, she shared two children with the late billionaire businessman, Samaira and Kiaan.

