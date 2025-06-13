June 12 has been a tragic and exhausting day for the nation as everyone was stuck to their television sets, praying that someone survives the ghastly plane crash in Ahmedabad! However, actress Karisma Kapoor was struck with a personal tragedy the same day as she got the news of her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur’s passing away in London!

Sanjay, aged 53, passed away due to a heart attack during a polo match! After the news of his death broke, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to Karisma Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai to pay their condolences.

Sanjay Kapur’s Cause Of Death

Reports suggest that Sanjay Kapur complained of chest pain and fell from his horse during a polo match. He was provided medical aid immediately, but could not survive. Later, it was reported that he swallowed a bee while playing, and it stung his food pipe, due to which he had a heart attack!

A few hours before the tragedy struck, Sanjay paid his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash. Sanjay took to his X account and wrote, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Another Post By Sanjay Kapur Goes Viral!

On June 9, Sanjay Kapur shared a philosophical quote that is now going viral. The post read, “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the ‘what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the ‘why nots.'” The post is going viral due to its lesson, and people are even surprised by how unpredictable life can be!

For the unversed, Sanjay Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor and the couple had two children – Samaira and Kiaan. The couple got married in 2003 and their marriage ended in an ugly divorce battle in 2016. However, they were last seen together in 2023 at son Kiaan’s birthday party after Sanjay moved on and married Priya Sachdev.

Our condolences to the grieving family and friends. May they find the strength to bear this loss.

