Om Puri is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. The late actor is known for his powerhouse performances in films like Ardh Satya, Maachis, Mirach Masala, Dhoop, Maqbool, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, to name a few. But not many know that the legendary actor once starred alongside Tom Hanks in an Oscar-nominated film.

Can you guess which movie? That film was Charlie Wilson’s War (2007), which featured Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and Philip Seymour Hoffman in the lead roles. Read on to learn about the film’s plot, Om Puri’s role, and where you can stream it on OTT.

Charlie Wilson’s War: Plot

Directed by Mike Nichols (Working Girl, Wolf) and set in the 1980s, the political comedy-drama follows the incredible true story of U.S. Congressman Charlie Wilson (played by Tom Hanks). He teams up with a wealthy Texas socialite, Joanne Herring (played by Julia Roberts), and a maverick CIA operative, Gust Avrakotos (played by Philip Seymour Hoffman), to boost funding and support for Afghan rebels during the Soviet-Afghan War. In the film, Om Puri played the role of Zia-ul-Haq, who served as the sixth president of Pakistan.

Charlie Wilson’s War: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 82% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Charlie Wilson’s War manages to entertain and inform audiences, thanks to its witty script and talented cast of power players.” Moreover, on IMDb, the movie has received a user rating of 7/10.

Where To Stream Charlie Wilson’s War?

The film is available to stream on Jio Hotstar and to rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹99.

Om Puri’s Other Hollywood Roles

In addition to Charlie Wilson’s War, Om Puri appeared in several other notable Hollywood films, including City of Joy (1992) starring Patrick Swayze, Jack Nicholson’s Wolf (1994), The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) starring Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas, and The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) starring Helen Mirren, among others.

Charlie Wilson’s War: Trailer

