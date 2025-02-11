Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta opened up on facing racism while growing up and also shared how her mother, Neena Gupta, inhibited her from joining the industry due to her looks. Read on.

In an interview with Faye D’Souza for her YouTube channel, Masaba shared how she faced discrimination and body shaming as a child. She said, “I keep seeing how lighting plays such a big part in your appearance. There have been times when I have done a shoot where the lighting is slightly different, and I look a little bit more light-skinned than I am. And then people would say, ‘How is your skin so fair?’ It’s a skin tint I am showing people, and if I put a filter, my face will look blurred.”

Masaba further shared that since she launched her makeup brand, Lovechild, people have been very mean to her. “Someone said, ‘But what are you doing with a makeup brand? You have a skin like Om Puri.’ What business does anyone have to discuss except Om Puri’s acting talent? Sometimes, all that people see is textured skin or acne scars, so I have to keep doing more and being more successful. That’s my fight. Hopefully, 10 years later, someone will say they could see beyond my scars,” she stated.

She also revealed that her mother, Neena Gupta, forbade her to join acting due to her unconventional looks. Masaba said, “She said that the industry in India has always functioned a certain way, and certain faces are associated with that of an actor. She said, ‘You will always be considered a bit out of the box, too artsy, that probably gets vamp roles, the seductress.’ She said if I wanted to be a mainstream Hindi film heroine, it wouldn’t happen, so I should let it go. I had decided I didn’t want to be a supporting cast; I like to be front and center. She said this can be very frustrating as an actor.”

For the uninitiated, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of popular actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards. She and her husband, Satyadeep Mishra, welcomed their baby girl in October 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Govinda Confessed His Feelings For Divya Bharti Despite Being Married: “Very Sensuous Girl, Difficult For A Man To Resist Her..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News