Om Puri is considered to be a highly acclaimed Indian actor who left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. His ability to portray a wide range of characters, from intense and dramatic roles to comedic ones, earned him widespread admiration.

Despite being loved by millions for his incredible acting skills and the kind of humble actor he was, Om Puri, too, had some controversial moments in his life. However, the controversies speak a lot about the kind of person he was in real life.

Om Puri was an outspoken actor who never minced his words and put out his thoughts in a rather blunt tone, which spoke volumes about his thought process and his personality.

In the year 2009, Om Puri’s ex-wife, Nandita Puri, penned his biography titled, ‘Unlikely Hero: The Story of Om Puri.’ As soon as the book was released, it caused a stir in the media and left everyone shocked. One of the revelations in the biography that caught everyone’s attention was that Om Puri had intimate relations with a 55-year-old maid when he was just a 14-year-old kid.

Interestingly, this wasn’t a one-off incident. Nandita, in the book, further revealed that the actor had a s*xual relationship with another maid named Laxmi for a long time. However, what ignited the controversy even more, was the actor’s reaction to having s*x with his maid at the age of 14. As per SpotboyE report, reflecting on the same, he had said, “Aap (referring to the audience) mujhe bataiye, esme 14 saal ke bache ka kasoor tha ki 55 saal ki aurat ka?”

Internationally, Om Puri gained recognition for his work in films like “East is East” (1999) and “The Hundred-Foot Journey” (2014). His contributions to the world of cinema were acknowledged with numerous awards, including the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

Beyond his acting career, the veteran actor was known for his advocacy on social issues and his involvement in humanitarian causes. His legacy as a talented actor and a socially conscious individual continues to inspire and resonate with audiences around the world. Om‘s untimely demise in January 2017 marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, but his work remains a testament to his profound impact on the art of storytelling through film.

