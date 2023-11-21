Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has managed to stay on the decent lines after witnessing a massive dent on its second Sunday due to the Cricket World Cup final. While the expectations were high, the film is just keeping itself in the game at the Indian box office. On the positive side, it has clocked the 13th biggest Monday in the history of Bollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Tiger 3 is failing to meet sky-high expectations!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller marks the 3rd installment in the Tiger franchise and the 5th film in YRF’s Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. With such a glorious past, expectations were really sky-high, but the result isn’t up to the mark. Despite the film earning well, it is getting bashed due to too many comparisons.

Decent collection on the second Monday

Tiger 3 earned 7.35 crores yesterday. After a Sunday of 10.50 crores, the need of the hour was to stay in double-digits or at least not to fall below 8 crores, but that hasn’t happened. Still, the collection has been decent and amongst the best of Bollywood, surpassing biggies like Padmaavat and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Take a look at the top 15 Monday collections in the history of Bollywood:

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 18.04 crores Jawan (2023) – 16.25 crores Gadar 2 (2023) – 13.50 crores Dangal (2016) – 12.75 crores The Kashmir Files (2022) – 12.40 crores PK (2014) – 10.08 crores The Kerala Story (2023) – 10 crores Sanju (2018) – 9.50 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 9.30 crores Kabir Singh (2019) – 9.07 crores Pathaan (2023) – 8.55 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 8.12 crores Tiger 3 (2023) – 7.35 crores Padmaavat (2018) – 7 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) – 6.82 crores

As we can see, Tiger 3 missed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan by just 1.20 crores. Let’s see if it puts on a good show at the Indian box office in the coming days.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Released on 12th November, the film also features cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Animal Box Office: Avatar 2 Hitting 390 Crores Despite Being 192 Minutes Long Is A Big Green Flag For Ranbir Kapoor; RRR, Oppenheimer & Pushpa Prove That Runtime Doesn’t Affect Blockbuster Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News