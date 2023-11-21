Tiger 3 may have slowed down with its box office collection but continues to mint moolah. Not only in India, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer has left behind biggies like Gadar 2, Varisu, and Ponniyin Selvan II in the overseas markets. Scroll below to know where it currently stands in the list of Top Indian Grossers of 2023 in the UK.

At the worldwide box office, the Tiger threequel was expected to enter the 400 crore club with its Monday collections. While only around 7-8 crores (estimates) were contributed from India, it is to be seen how much the overseas markets have added to the total collections. Till day 8, Maneesh Sharma directorial had accumulated 96 crores gross from the international markets.

Where does Tiger 3 stand in the list of Top 10 Indian Grossers of 2023 in the UK?

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Tiger 3 is currently on the 6th spot in the list of Top Indian Grossers of 2023 in the UK. The throne is conquered by Pathaan with earnings of £4.38 million. As one can guess, the second place belongs to another Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan, with a box office collection of £3.10 million in the UK.

Other Top 10 Indian Grossers of 2023 in the UK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (£2.37 million) lands on the third spot with a considerable margin from Leo (£1.6 million), which is at #4. Rajinikanth led Jailer is next on the list, with earnings of £1.33 million, followed by Tiger 3 with a box office collection of £1.14 million within 8 days of its theatrical run.

It would be safe to say that Tiger 3 has a lot of milestones to unlock, and it is possible, but the need of the hour is to maintain a steady pace at the box office.

Coming back to Top Indian Grossers In UK (2023), Tiger 3 has left behind Ponniyin Selvan II (£972K), Varisu (£870K), 2018 (£750K) and Gadar 2 (£695K).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film previously entered the $3 Million club in North America, adding another feather in his hat. It is his fifth film to achieve the feat after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

About Tiger threequel

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It brings together the best of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, marking a crucial event in the universe.

