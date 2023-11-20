Tiger 3’s box office collection has been struggling every day, and on the eighth day, the film has collected 376 crore worldwide. The film has seen a dull day on Sunday with the Ind Vs Aus World Cup 2023 final match, and while it has collected 230.75 crore net in India, it is inching towards the 400 crore mark globally.

In eight days, the film has collected 96 crore overseas. This year has been great for Hindi films, with Jawan collecting 385 crore overseas and Pathaan collecting 402 crore overseas. Salman Khan clearly has no stand currently with Tiger 3.

However, the upcoming 10-day period will be a make-or-break situation for the superstar as he will aim for 500+ crore globally. Salman Khan’s last achievement worldwide was Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which has a place in the top 10 highest-grossing films ever.

As Tiger 3 inches towards the 400 crore club worldwide, it still is way behind Gadar 2’s 685.19 crore. Currently, Sunny Deol’s film stands at number 10 in the list of top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Threequel is almost 84% behind Gadar 2 to enter this list! Also, with a 397 crore box office collection worldwide, it is nowhere close to his highest-grossing film worldwide – Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film collected 915 crore.

While Salman Khan is inching towards the 400 crore club globally, the Tiger threequel has collected 230.75 crore net and 280 crore gross in India. With a 96 crore box office collection overseas, the film will target the 100 crore club overseas. Salman Khan’s best box office collection record overseas also lies with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which collected 482.54 crore overseas.

Tiger 3 opened with decent numbers on November 12, Diwali, as the film collected 94 crore worldwide on the opening day and 44.50 crore in India. The film was the biggest opener overseas with a $5 million box office collection on day 1, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s $4.7 Million. The Spy Universe film even registered the best opening in the UK with a £420K box office collection on day 1, beating Pathaan’s £319K.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth film in the Spy Universe after the two Tiger films, War and Pathaan. The film also starred Katrina Kaif as the female lead and Emraan Hashmi as the negative lead, with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo.

Tiger 3 will be followed by War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan in the Spy Universe!

