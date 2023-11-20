Tiger 3 was ideally supposed to enjoy an exceptional opportunity to improve collections during its first weekend. India vs Australia Cricket World Cup finalsÂ stole the thunder with about 5.2 crore people gluing to their television or mobile screens and over a lakh reaching the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But one hoped the box office collection would be stable on Monday. Scroll below for not-so-favorable advance booking update on day 9.

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer was expected to create havoc at the box office. With the additions of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan (cameo appearances), YRF’s spy thriller was predicted to become a sure-shot blockbuster. Unfortunately, it might even struggle to cross the 300 crore mark. A major reason has been low pre-sales since the opening day.

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Collections on day 9

After a missed opportunity on Sunday due to the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Tiger 3 should have witnessed a stable graph on day 9. So far, that isn’t the case, as Salman Khan’s film has dropped by 50% compared to yesterday’s advance booking collections of 3.15 crores gross. It currently stands at 1.51 crores gross (excluding blocked tickets), with around 70,000 tickets sold via advance booking for second Monday.

This is a make-or-break situation for Tiger 3 as it remains crucial for the spy thriller to earn 10 crores or more at the box office today. If that doesn’t happen, the film could fall short of a respectable number as well. Fingers crossed!

Salman Khan’s streak of success with Tiger 3

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been adding feathers to his cap with the Tiger 3 box office collection. He recently surpassed the lifetime earnings of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (210 crores). He has also left behind Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and others to clock his highest week-one total with 220.25 crores in the kitty.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Avinash and Zoya. Emraan Hashmi is seen as the villain in Maneesh Sharma directed threequel. Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra, Revathi, and Ranvir Shorey, among others, are also seen in pivotal roles. The film was released on 12th November 2023 in 2D, IMAX and other premium formats.

It was a Diwali release, planned for an unusual Sunday release that came with its own pros and cons. Despite clocking a huge opening day on the occasion of Laxmi Poojan, the film couldn’t perform as expected on the biggest box office days like Govardhan Pooja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

