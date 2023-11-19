Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has suffered a massive blow in its theatrical run at the Indian box office due to the high-voltage Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. A decent growth was witnessed yesterday, but today, a destructive drop has been recorded. Keep reading to know how the biggie has performed on its day 8!

Underperformance continues at the Indian box office!

YRF’s unique release strategy backfired a big time as the spy thriller has suffered more than a couple of bumps in its theatrical run. Be it Laxmi Pujan or the Cricket World Cup fever; the film has been massively affected due to an improper release plan. Of course, this can’t be an excuse for the film’s underperformance at ticket windows.

Jump on Saturday, but a big fall on Sunday for Tiger 3!

Yesterday, Tiger 3 recorded a big jump as 18.75 crores came in after the film earned 13.25 crores on Friday. If calculated, that was a huge jump of 41%. Today, as the Cricket World Cup was scheduled to happen, and that too with the Indian team being a part of it, a big dent was expected to be seen, and that’s what exactly happened.

As per early trends flowing in for day 8, Tiger 3 is heading for a score of 8-10 crores at the Indian box office, and this Maneesh Sharma directorial might stay below 10 crores. While the film opened with decent occupancy during morning shows all across the country, footfalls massively decreased for afternoon and evening shows. Even mass centers, where the Salman Khan starrer was going strong until now, didn’t perform up to the mark due to Cricket fever. And as usual, night shows recorded low occupancy.

If compared to yesterday’s 18.75 crores, Tiger 3 has shown a drop of 57-46% today, and it’s really a worrying thing. After 8 days, the total collection is standing in the range of 228.25-230.25 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office. This is clearly not up to the standard set for the Spy Universe.

Second Monday will decide the fate of Tiger 3

After the end of the weekend, all eyes are now set on how the film will perform tomorrow. To meet a respectable total, it needs to stay at 10 crores or more, and it could be said that the next few days are crucial for this spy thriller.

