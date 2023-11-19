Tiger 3 is underperforming at the Indian box office compared to Spy Universe’s Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, if looked at it in isolation, the numbers that have come so far are really solid. On the 6th day itself, the film entered the 200 crore club, and it has helped Salman Khan to make a healthy gain in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Recently, when Tiger 3 entered the 100-crore club in just 2 days, Salman Khan gained 100 points, pushing the tally to 2650 points. Now, with the entry in the 200 crore club, the actor has added 100 points to his kitty, pushing his total to 2750 points. He’s sitting at the top in Star Ranking and continues to show his dominance.

2023 has been a phenomenal year for Shah Rukh Khan as he has delivered two back-to-back all-time blockbusters in the form of Pathaan and Jawan. These films have helped the actor to bounce back in Star Ranking, and he currently holds the second spot in the ranking. With Dunki, he has a chance to make huge gains but might fail in capturing the throne from Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan currently stands at a tally of 2150 points, and when compared with Salman Khan’s 2750 points, there’s a big gap of 600 points, which won’t be fulfilled with Dunki as it’s in a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

Meanwhile, just like Salman Khan, Tiger 3’s entry into the 200 crore club also benefitted Emraan Hashmi in Star Ranking. As of now, the actor has 200 points to his credit, and with it, he has surpassed actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Allu Arjun, Rajkummar Rao, and Arjun Kapoor.

As Tiger 3 has the potential to hit the 300 crore mark in the next few days, Emraan has a chance to beat Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Advance Booking Update (Overseas): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Is On Fire As It Sells Over 4,000 Tickets For Premieres In The USA, Sensational Response In The UK Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News