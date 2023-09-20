Filmometer & Box Office Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan
Filmometer & Box Office Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan (Picture Credit: IMDB)

Shah Rukh Khan – Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga! Literally, the Indian superstar doesn’t need any introduction as his followers are spread all across the globe, even in countries where the biggest Indian stars have failed to penetrate. He’s been in the film industry for over 30 years now and is still ruling the box office like a King! Let’s check out his strike rate at the ticket windows below.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Shah Rukh Khan’s box office success ratio: (14 + 12 + 8 + 7)/63 x 100 = 65.07%

Total releases –  63

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 14

Darr

Karan Arjun

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Pardes

Dil To Pagal Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Mohabbatein

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Veer Zaara

Chak De India

Om Shanti Om

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Chennai Express

Hit – 12

Deewana

Baazigar

Ram Jaane

Yes Boss

Devdas

Chalte Chalte

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Main Hoon Na

Don: The Chase Begins

My Name Is Khan

Dear Zindagi

Pathaan

Plus – 8

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Ra.One

Don 2

Happy New Year

Dilwale

Raees

Jawan

Average – 7

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Anjaam

Army

Koyla

Baadshah

Josh

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Flop – 20

Chamatkar

Dil Aashna Hai

King Uncle

Maya Memsaab

Guddu

Zamaana Deewana

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India

Trimurti

English Babu Desi Mem

Chaahat

Duplicate

Dil Se

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

One 2 Ka 4

Asoka

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke

Swades

Paheli

Billu

Zero

Losing – 2

Fan

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Overseas Hit – 28

Karan Arjun

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Pardes

Dil To Pagal Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Mohabbatein

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Devdas

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Don: The Chase Begins

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Chak De India

Om Shanti Om

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

My Name Is Khan

Ra.One

Don 2

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Chennai Express

Happy New year

Dilwale

Fan

Dear Zindagi

Raees

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Zero

Pathaan

Jawan

Highest-earning film in India 

Pathaan (543.22 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Pathaan (1060.43 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

5 (Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dilwale & Raees

Films in 200 crore club –

2 (Chennai Express & Happy New Year)

Films in 500 crore club 

2 (Pathaan & Jawaan)

