Shah Rukh Khan – Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga! Literally, the Indian superstar doesn’t need any introduction as his followers are spread all across the globe, even in countries where the biggest Indian stars have failed to penetrate. He’s been in the film industry for over 30 years now and is still ruling the box office like a King! Let’s check out his strike rate at the ticket windows below.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Shah Rukh Khan’s box office success ratio: (14 + 12 + 8 + 7)/63 x 100 = 65.07%

Total releases – 63

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 14

Darr

Karan Arjun

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Pardes

Dil To Pagal Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Mohabbatein

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Veer Zaara

Chak De India

Om Shanti Om

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Chennai Express

Hit – 12

Deewana

Baazigar

Ram Jaane

Yes Boss

Devdas

Chalte Chalte

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Main Hoon Na

Don: The Chase Begins

My Name Is Khan

Dear Zindagi

Pathaan

Plus – 8

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Ra.One

Don 2

Happy New Year

Dilwale

Raees

Jawan

Average – 7

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Anjaam

Army

Koyla

Baadshah

Josh

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Flop – 20

Chamatkar Dil Aashna Hai King Uncle Maya Memsaab Guddu Zamaana Deewana Oh Darling Yeh Hai India Trimurti English Babu Desi Mem Chaahat Duplicate Dil Se Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani One 2 Ka 4 Asoka Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke Swades Paheli Billu

Zero

Losing – 2 Fan Jab Harry Met Sejal

Overseas Hit – 28

Karan Arjun Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Pardes Dil To Pagal Hai Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Mohabbatein Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Devdas Kal Ho Naa Ho Don: The Chase Begins Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna Chak De India Om Shanti Om Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi My Name Is Khan Ra.One Don 2 Jab Tak Hai Jaan Chennai Express Happy New year Dilwale Fan

Dear Zindagi Raees Jab Harry Met Sejal Zero Pathaan Jawan Highest-earning film in India – Pathaan (543.22 crores net) Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office – Pathaan (1060.43 crores gross) Films in 100 crore club – 5 (Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dilwale & Raees Films in 200 crore club – 2 (Chennai Express & Happy New Year) Films in 500 crore club – 2 (Pathaan & Jawaan)

