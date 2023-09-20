Shah Rukh Khan – Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga! Literally, the Indian superstar doesn’t need any introduction as his followers are spread all across the globe, even in countries where the biggest Indian stars have failed to penetrate. He’s been in the film industry for over 30 years now and is still ruling the box office like a King! Let’s check out his strike rate at the ticket windows below.
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Shah Rukh Khan’s box office success ratio: (14 + 12 + 8 + 7)/63 x 100 = 65.07%
Total releases – 63
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 14
Darr
Karan Arjun
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Pardes
Dil To Pagal Hai
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Mohabbatein
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Veer Zaara
Chak De India
Om Shanti Om
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Chennai Express
Hit – 12
Deewana
Baazigar
Ram Jaane
Yes Boss
Devdas
Chalte Chalte
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Main Hoon Na
Don: The Chase Begins
My Name Is Khan
Dear Zindagi
Pathaan
Plus – 8
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Ra.One
Don 2
Happy New Year
Dilwale
Raees
Jawan
Average – 7
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman
Anjaam
Army
Koyla
Baadshah
Josh
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
Flop – 20
Chamatkar
Dil Aashna Hai
King Uncle
Maya Memsaab
Guddu
Zamaana Deewana
Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
Trimurti
English Babu Desi Mem
Chaahat
Duplicate
Dil Se
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
One 2 Ka 4
Asoka
Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke
Swades
Paheli
Billu
Losing – 2
Fan
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Overseas Hit – 28
Karan Arjun
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Pardes
Dil To Pagal Hai
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Mohabbatein
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Devdas
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Don: The Chase Begins
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Chak De India
Om Shanti Om
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
My Name Is Khan
Ra.One
Don 2
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Chennai Express
Happy New year
Dilwale
Fan
Dear Zindagi
Raees
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Zero
Highest-earning film in India –
Pathaan (543.22 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Films in 100 crore club –
Films in 200 crore club –
Films in 500 crore club –
