The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill understanding why everyone is angry at him, but all he wanted to do is see his son Liam. Poppy stood firmly in her statement that she was glad her daughter Luna was dead. This astonished Li who couldn’t believe she was saying that.

From mourning and surgery to patient waiting and supportive alliances, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 14, 2025

The first episode of the next week sees Finn, Deacon, and Sheila mourning the passing of Luna. While she may have been a pain in everybody’s lives, they were not expecting her to die. What they don’t know is that there has been no proof that she died which means she will be back for more drama.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Up next, Bill waits impatiently as Grace operates on Liam. He is guilty and worried for his son. He knows he is the reason behind this mess since he was the one who not only helped Luna escape from prison but also kept her at the Spencer Estate and then later got her pardoned using his connections.

And now, she shot Bill’s dear son, and he is lying on the hospital bed, being operated on to ensure that he survives this chaotic mess caused by Luna.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Bridget and Finn admire Liam’s resilience after all he’s endured. After all, the bullet isn’t the only thing he is dealing with. Even prior to the shooting, he was going through his terminal illness and staying quite positive about it.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Bill whisks an unconscious Liam away from the hospital. Is this the right move or not? Will this cause further complications for Liam? Or will this be the start of his healing? Not only from the bullet wound but from the tumor.

Friday, July 18, 2025

The final episode of the week features Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge vowing to stay supportive and united, unaware of whether Liam will live or die. Time for some surprising alliances in a moment of life and death. The three may have a lot of negative history but in such cases, everyone comes together.

