In the previous episode of General Hospital, Trina was outraged. Anna consoled Emma, while Tracy cautioned Chase about the whole Brook Lynn situation. Rocco made a bold move by sending an email to Britt’s mother. Last but not least, Lulu and Laura discussed some family matters.

From decisions and tough chats to plans and consequences, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 14, 2025

The first episode of next week sees tensions flaring at Natalia’s memorial. Alexis defends Sonny while Carly is left heartbroken. What could this be about? Anna confides in Felicia while Emma makes a big confession.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Sonny gets the upper hand on Sidwell. But will he be able to hold onto it? Drew issues a warning, but to whom? Lucas is left frantic while Willow gets bad news. And then there’s Sasha, who seeks out Nina. But for what? After all, they had a bond, but Nina is actively supporting her daughter Willow.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Michael ponders a big decision. Is this related to Daisy and Sasha? Or is this about the custody battle against Willow? Trina has a heart-to-heart with Josslyn. Is this related to Kai’s betrayal? Jason has a tough conversation, but with whom? Curtis stonewalls Stella while Drew lays out his plan.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Nina has to face the consequences of her actions. Is Willow going to find out about Nina and Drew’s fling? Dante and Lulu clash. Will he give her a rightful call out for being selfish, hypocritical, and insufferable? Anna hits the nail on the head. Is this about Sidwell? Sonny is asked to make a sacrifice.

How will Carly and Jason react to the same? And Josslyn springs to action. Is this about Vaughn, Dalton, or her work as a WSB agent under Brennan?

Friday, July 18, 2025

When Jason is thrown, what happened to make him so shocked? Portia is determined. Will she take her range from Drew, or is this about her marriage to Curtis? Dante is surprised by what he sees. Anna questions Carly. Last but not least, Willow issues a plea. Is it for Michael? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Apothecary Diaries’ Maomao Beats Solo Leveling & Frieren To Bag Best Anime Character Of 2025 At The 47th Anime Grand Prix Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News