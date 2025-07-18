Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has taken an exit from Indian theatres, ending its big-screen journey on a good note. After a flying start, the film dropped more than expected, but still, it crossed the 100 crore mark comfortably at the Indian box office. For the action star, it scored a second consecutive century and wrapped up its run as his second highest-grossing film in the country. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Hollywood action thriller was theatrically released on May 17. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. With such positivity, the film was expected to perform much better than the previous installment, but strangely, it couldn’t maintain the expected momentum after a strong weekend.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the Indian box office?

With decent numbers during weekdays and healthy jumps during weekends, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as a success story at the Indian box office. It started with a day 1 collection of 17.5 crores, registering Tom Cruise’s biggest opening, and concluded the run at a good 107.9 crore net. Including GST, the gross collection is 127.32 crores.

Ends its run as Tom Cruise’s 2nd highest-grosser!

With 107.9 crores, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ended its run as Tom Cruise’s second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The biggie stayed below its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (120 crores).

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 107.9 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 46 crores

Hat-trick of successes for the actor

For the actor, his latest Mission: Impossible film scored a hat-trick of success in India. It was his third consecutive win after Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

