Saiyaara and its leading pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are all over the internet today. Yes, the film has finally arrived in theatres, and as the advance booking hinted, it is off to a thunderous start at the Indian box office. Though it’s a typical romantic drama from Bollywood, it has found its takers, and the reactions have been superb so far. With positive responses coming in and still more hours to go, the film is ready to conclude its day 1 as the biggest Bollywood opener in the romance genre.

Lives up to the hype

There was a hype for the Mohit Suri directorial due to its entertaining trailer and music, but no one could predict the undercurrent it was carrying. We have seen films enjoying all the buzz on social media platforms, but they fail to fill theatres. In the case of this latest romantic drama, the buzz was evident on the internet and even in theatres, and shows are running with impressive occupancy.

Saiyaara is enjoying attention not just in the big metro cities but even in the semi-urban regions, attracting big crowds. Among college-going students, the film has already become a rage, and the response is likely to get better during night shows. This indicates that an unbelievable collection is loading.

Saiyaara to register the biggest day 1 for a Bollywood romantic film!

In the romance genre, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani saw Bollywood’s biggest opening, earning 19.45 crore net at the Indian box office. This record is very much in danger as Saiyaara is heading towards a day 1 collection of much beyond 20 crore net.

Ready to defeat Bollywood biggies at the Indian box office

It’s truly remarkable that a film with a debut leading pair is going to overtake Bollywood’s biggies. While it is going to surpass Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani today, it will also cross Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal (15.25 crores), Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (15.85 crores), and Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (15.73 crores).

