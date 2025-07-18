RS Prasanna’s directorial Sitaare Zameen Par has concluded its fourth week in theatres. The sports-comedy drama has slowed down since the arrival of Metro In Dino, but it’s impressive how it continues to mint moolah. Unfortunately, Aamir Khan will miss the hit tag again at the box office despite respectable profits. Read the day 28 report below!

Sitaare Zameen Par Domestic Box Office Collection

Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer concluded its fourth week on a stable note. On day 28, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 49 lakhs, staying on similar lines as 50 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall box office collection in India stands at 162.18 crore net, which is about 191.37 crores in gross earnings.

The ticket windows have further gotten congested with the arrival of Saiyaara and Nikita Roy today. With lesser show count, Sitaare Zameen Par will further dip in daily collection. Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 is also arriving on July 25, 2025. Amid the intense competition, Aamir Khan’s film may exit the theatres.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Week 4 – 8.64 crores

Total: 162.18 crores

Budget vs Profits

The sports comedy drama is mounted on a reported budget of 90 crores. In four weeks, it has raked in profits of 80%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film attains the hit target once it earns double its investments. This means Sitaare Zameen Par still needs 17.82 crores to gain the hit tag, which is out of reach now.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (28 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 162.18 crores

India gross: 191.37 crores

ROI: 80%

Verdict: Plus

