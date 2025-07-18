The moment of truth is here! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have finally made their Bollywood debut with Saiyaara today. Mohit Suri’s directorial has been roaring loud in pre-release buzz. It looks like the musical romantic drama has lived up to the expectations, so much so that cine-goers are calling it better than Aashiqui 2. Scroll below for the X review.

Despite featuring the newbies, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara managed to grab massive eyeballs. Thanks to Mohit Suri’s excellent trailer and the talented music team that gave cine-goers music that made it to #1 of their playlist. All eyes were on whether the content will live upto the mark post release and looks like it did!

Saiyaara X Review

Netizens are going all gaga about the musical romantic drama. There are hardly any negative reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Many are calling it a masterpiece and some have called it better than Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2.

A cine-goer wrote, “#Saiyaara Movie Review :- A beautiful Soul – Melting film that sets a new bench mark for cinematic experience 🥶Rollercoaster of emotions that takes you through a beautiful journey of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery⚡ Lead actors #AneetPadda and #AhaanPanday leaves an impact that you will forget this is their debut movie 🥵 Their chemistry is so natural that you won’t feel like they were acting ❤️ Hats off to director Mohit Suri who delivered this masterpiece movie 🤯 Overal this is the best Indian romantic in 21st century”

#Saiyaara Movie Review :- A beautiful Soul – Melting film that sets a new bench mark for cinematic experience 🥶Rollercoaster of emotions that takes you through a beautiful journey of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery⚡ Lead actors #AneetPadda and #AhaanPanday leaves an… pic.twitter.com/kpBxoHl3lW — k (@Gabbafied) July 18, 2025

Another tweeted, “Just watched #Saiyaara & I’m floored! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda nail this intense love story. Heart-wrenching emotional scenes & soulful songs hit all the right notes. Mohit Suri’s magic shines! A must-watch! @yrf ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Rating”

Just watched #Saiyaara & I'm floored! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda nail this intense love story. Heart-wrenching emotional scenes & soulful songs hit all the right notes. Mohit Suri’s magic shines! A must-watch! @yrf ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Rating

#Bollywood #SaiyaaraReview

#Saiyaara pic.twitter.com/tu3tdpXNSj — Cine Monk (@cine_monk) July 18, 2025

A user on X wrote, “#SaiyaaraReview Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫 4.5/5 Epitome of Love Love blends with passion,film makes an extreme emotional impact heartbreak, background music, every department makes a perfect watch capturing moments,these gonna work big at Boxoffice”

#SaiyaaraReview Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫 4.5/5 Epitome of Love

Love blends with passion,film makes an extreme emotional impact

heartbreak, background music, every department makes a perfect watch

capturing moments,these gonna work big at Boxoffice#Saiyaara #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/yGnoxTupti — ✴️BOL INDIA POL✴️ (@PrashantMi555) July 18, 2025

“Saiyaara Review – 4/5 Starts slow but never stops — love, emotions, perfection. You cry, you smile, you feel it all. Don’t miss this in theatres. Aashiqui 2 is nothing compared to this. Ahaan is the next superstar,” another wrote.

Saiyaara Review – 4/5 🌟

Starts slow but never stops — love, emotions, perfection. You cry, you smile, you feel it all. Don’t miss this in theatres. Aashiqui 2 is nothing compared to this. Ahaan is the next superstar.#Saiyaaraa #SAIYAARAreview #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/QGmUn386c8 — Visionary Distributors (@visionaryfilmss) July 18, 2025

A tweet read, “#SaiyaaraReview – Blockbuster 💯 #Saiyaara is an emotional romantic film which will connect with your heart.the story, direction, music and screenplay of the film are excellent.Both the actors have done a great job..No better director than Mohit Suri for romantic films.”

#SaiyaaraReview – Blockbuster 💯#Saiyaara is an emotional romantic film which will connect with your heart.the story, direction, music and screenplay of the film are excellent.Both the actors have done a great job..No better director than Mohit Suri for romantic films.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/88KhnRpbGM — Boxoffice Fever (@boxofficefever) July 18, 2025

A viewer assured, “Here’s what awaits you tomorrow — you’ll sing, smile, and maybe even tear up. Because #Saiyaara isn’t just a film… it’s an emotion. The charm of #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda will leave you overjoyed!”

Saiyaara is predicted to open in the 20 crore+ range and with the positive reviews, only the sky is the limit at the box office!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features.

