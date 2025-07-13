Some movies smash box office records in every film industry regardless of what critics say. But some well-made films somehow go unnoticed by audiences and quietly slip under the radar. In Bollywood too, several such gems didn’t draw crowds to theatres in a big way despite their merits. We’ve compiled a list of ten overlooked Hindi films that deserved more love at the box office, but absolutely deserve a spot on your OTT watchlist. Read on to see how many you’ve missed.

1. Maidaan (2024)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Director – Amit Ravindernath Sharma

– Amit Ravindernath Sharma Box Office Collection (India) – 54 Crores

Plot: Inspired by the incredible story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Ajay Devgn), who helped shape the golden era of Indian football during the 1950s and early 1960s. It’s about how he overcame various personal and professional obstacles and put India on the world map.

2. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Director – Dibakar Banerjee

– Dibakar Banerjee Box Office Collection (India) – 34 Crores

Plot: Set in 1940s Calcutta during World War II, the mystery thriller follows a young and sharp-witted detective (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a chemist. Now, he must outwit an evil genius to save the city from a Japanese invasion.

3. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Director – Shimit Amin

– Shimit Amin Box Office Collection (India) – 27 Crores

Plot: The film follows an average commerce graduate, Harpreet Singh Bedi (played by Ranbir Kapoor), who lands a job in a big IT firm as a salesman. However, his idealism soon clashes with the company’s corrupt and ruthless culture. After being humiliated by his colleagues, Harpreet teams up with like-minded coworkers to start his own venture.

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & MX Player

– Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & MX Player IMDb Rating – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Director – Ketan Mehta

– Ketan Mehta Box Office Collection (India) – 27 Crores

Plot: The period action drama follows an Indian soldier, Mangal Pandey (played by Aamir Khan), who revolts after discovering the use of controversial cartridges in a new rifle introduced by the East India Company. But this causes a rift between him and his friend, Captain William Gordon (Toby Stephens). The film also features Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, Kirron Kher, and Om Puri.

5. Karwaan (2018)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

– Amazon Prime Video & MX Player IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

– Amazon Prime Video & MX Player Box Office Collection (India) – 25 Crores

Plot: After a mix-up, Avinash (Dulquer Salmaan) sets out on a road trip to retrieve his father’s body. He is joined by his quirky friend Shaukat (Irrfan Khan) and a free-spirited young girl, Tanya (Mithila Palkar), turning the journey into an unexpected adventure.

6. Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb Rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Director – Kiran Rao

– Kiran Rao Box Office Collection (India) – 21 Crores

Plot: Set in 2001 in rural India, the heartfelt comedy drama follows two newlywed brides (Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta) who are accidentally separated from their grooms during a train journey. One of them gets stranded in a railway station, and the other takes shelter in the wrong groom’s home.

7. Mukkabaaz (2018)

Streaming On – Zee5

– Zee5 IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Director – Anurag Kashyap

– Anurag Kashyap Box Office Collection (India) – 13 Crores

Plot: The hard-hitting film follows an aspiring boxer, Shravan (Vineet Kumar Singh), who trains hard to become a national-level champion while dealing with corruption and caste discrimination. But the story takes a dramatic turn when he falls for a mute, upper-caste girl, who is the niece of a ruthless local don and boxing association head Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Shergill).

8. Sonchiriya (2019)

Streaming On – Zee5

– Zee5 IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Director – Abhishek Chaubey

– Abhishek Chaubey Box Office Collection (India) – 6.6 Crores

Plot: Set in 1970s Chambal, the film revolves around a gang of dacoits including Man Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), Vakil Singh (Ranvir Shorey), and Lakhna (Sushant Singh Rajput). After their leader is killed, they cross paths with a woman (Bhumi Pednekar) and decide to help her.

9. Masaan (2015)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

– Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Director – Neeraj Ghaywan

– Neeraj Ghaywan Box Office Collection (India) – 3.43 Crores

Plot: Set in Varanasi, the poignant drama follows two parallel stories – Devi (Richa Chaddha), as she deals with grief and police harassment, and Deepak (Vicky Kaushal), a young man from a lower caste who is in love with an upper-caste girl.

10. Joram (2023)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Director – Devashish Makhija

– Devashish Makhija Box Office Collection (India) – 40 Lakhs

Plot: When his wife is brutally killed, immigrant laborer Dasru (Manoj Bajpayee) is forced to flee with his infant daughter. As he runs for their lives, a reluctant cop (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) is assigned to track him down, while a mysterious woman, driven by vengeance, wants to find him at any cost.

Note: All box office numbers are referenced from Koimoi and Box Office India.

