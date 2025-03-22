Vicky Kaushal is one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. He has proved his versatility in his movies and after Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky experienced a new level of fame. But did you know he almost did not do the financially successful and critically acclaimed movie. He might have rejected it if it wasn’t for this one person! Keep scrolling to find out.

The Bollywood movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in 2019 and was his directorial debut. It was a fictionally dramatized account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Besides Vicky, the film also featured Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in crucial roles. It follows the story of Major Vihaan Shergill, played by Vicky of the Special Forces, who played a major role in the film’s events.

A few years back, Vicky Kaushal revealed how he almost rejected Uri: The Surgical Strike, as he failed to connect with the character. He was filming another critically acclaimed movie, Raazi, when the script came to him. In an interview on Film Companion’s Front Row Chat, the Chhaava star said, “Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it.”

Vicky revealed that it was his father, Sham Kaushal, who convinced him. The actor continued, “My dad found the script & read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I didn’t do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike is Vicky Kaushal’s most profitable film so far. It collected 244.06 crores in its lifetime and was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of that year.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is still running in theatres and is a significant box office success. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. He also has Love & War in the pipeline starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

