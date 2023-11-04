Ajay Devgn is amongst the veteran superstars of Bollywood, belonging to a league of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. He’s been in the industry for over three decades now and has proved everything – be it his crowd-pulling ability through mass entertainers or winning accolades for his effortless yet convincing performances. Let’s see how Ajay has fared at the box office so far!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Ajay Devgn’s box office success ratio: (11 + 15 + 6 + 14)/100 x 100 = 46%
Total Releases – 100
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 11
Phool Aur Kaante
Dilwale
Diljale
Ishq
Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha
Raajneeti
Golmaal 3
Singham
Bol Bachchan
Golmaal Again
Drishyam 2
Hit – 15
Jigar
Vijaypath
Suhaag
Jung
Jaan
Kachche Dhaage
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Bhoot
Masti
Golmaal – Fun Unlimited
Golmaal Returns
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai
Son Of Sardaar
Raid
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Plus – 6
Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet
Apaharan
Singham Returns
Drishyam
Total Dhamaal
De De Pyaar De
Average – 14
Shaktimaan
Naajayaz
Major Saab
Hindustan Ki Kasam
Company
Qayamat: City Under Threat
Gangaajal
Khakee
Kaal
All The Best
Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?
Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji
Satyagraha
Shivaay
Losing – 3
Himmatwala
Baadshaho
Bholaa
Flop – 51
Divya Shakti
Platform
Sangram
Dil Hai Betaab
Ek Hi Raasta
Bedardi
Dhanwaan
Kanoon
Hulchul
Gundaraj
Haqeeqat
Itihaas
Zakhm
Dil Kya Kare
Gair
Thakshak
Deewana
Raju Chacha
Yeh Raaste Hai Pyar Ke
Lajja
Tera Mera Saath Rahen
Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
Deewangee
Chori Chori
Parwana
Zameen
LOC Kargil
Yuva
Raincoat
Insan
Blackmail
Zameer: The Fire Within
Tango Charlie
Main Aisa Hi Hoon
Shikhar
Omkara
Cash
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag
Halla Bol
Sunday
U, Me Aur Hum
Mehbooba
London Dreams
Aakrosh
Toonpur Ka Superhero
Rascals
Tezz
Action Jackson
Runway 34
Thank God
Overseas Hit – 9
Golmaal Returns
Raajneeti
Once Upon In Time Mumbaai
Golmaal 3
Singham
Bol Bachchan
Golmaal Again
Total Dhamaal
Highest-earning film in India –
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
9 (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal & De De Pyaar De)
Films in 200 crore club –
3 (Golmaal Again, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Drishyam 2)
