Ajay Devgn is amongst the veteran superstars of Bollywood, belonging to a league of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. He’s been in the industry for over three decades now and has proved everything – be it his crowd-pulling ability through mass entertainers or winning accolades for his effortless yet convincing performances. Let’s see how Ajay has fared at the box office so far!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Ajay Devgn’s box office success ratio: (11 + 15 + 6 + 14)/100 x 100 = 46%

Total Releases – 100

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 11

Phool Aur Kaante

Dilwale

Diljale

Ishq

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

Raajneeti

Golmaal 3

Singham

Bol Bachchan

Golmaal Again

Drishyam 2

Hit – 15

Jigar

Vijaypath

Suhaag

Jung

Jaan

Kachche Dhaage

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Bhoot

Masti

Golmaal – Fun Unlimited

Golmaal Returns

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Son Of Sardaar

Raid

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Plus – 6

Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet

Apaharan

Singham Returns

Drishyam

Total Dhamaal

De De Pyaar De

Average – 14

Shaktimaan

Naajayaz

Major Saab

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Company

Qayamat: City Under Threat

Gangaajal

Khakee

Kaal

All The Best

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji

Satyagraha

Shivaay

Losing – 3

Himmatwala

Baadshaho

Bholaa

Flop – 51

Divya Shakti

Platform

Sangram

Dil Hai Betaab

Ek Hi Raasta

Bedardi

Dhanwaan

Kanoon

Hulchul

Gundaraj

Haqeeqat

Itihaas

Zakhm

Dil Kya Kare

Gair

Thakshak

Deewana

Raju Chacha

Yeh Raaste Hai Pyar Ke

Lajja

Tera Mera Saath Rahen

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Deewangee

Chori Chori

Parwana

Zameen

LOC Kargil

Yuva

Raincoat

Insan

Blackmail

Zameer: The Fire Within

Tango Charlie

Main Aisa Hi Hoon

Shikhar

Omkara

Cash

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Halla Bol

Sunday

U, Me Aur Hum

Mehbooba

London Dreams

Aakrosh

Toonpur Ka Superhero

Rascals

Tezz

Action Jackson

Runway 34

Thank God

Overseas Hit – 9

Golmaal Returns

Raajneeti

Once Upon In Time Mumbaai

Golmaal 3

Singham

Bol Bachchan

Golmaal Again

Total Dhamaal

Drishyam 2

Highest-earning film in India –

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

9 (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal & De De Pyaar De)

Films in 200 crore club –

3 (Golmaal Again, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Drishyam 2)

