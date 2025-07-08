The Vishnu Manchu starrer Telugu devotional drama, Kannappa has been witnessing a rocky run at the box office. The movie has majorly fallen prey to negative reviews from the masses and critics alike. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 11.

Kannappa box office collection day 11

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Vishnu Manchu starrer earned 22 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 40% since the movie amassed 37 lakh on its second Friday. Overall, the 11-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 32.15 crore.

Needs 8.55crore to surpass the 8th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025

Kannappa is currently the 9th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. The movie needs 8.55 crore more to surpass the lifetime collection of Court: State vs A Nobody. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Court: State vs A Nobody stands at 40.7 crore. However, given the slow pace of the film, this seems extremely challenging now. Unless, the movie shows a miraculous growth in the collections in the coming days, it will most likely lose this milestone.

Box office breakdown of Kannappa (11 days)

Week 1: 24.64 crore

Day 11: 22 lakh

Total: 32.15 crore

Kannappa Struggles With Its Budget Recovery

The Vishnu Manchu starrer is mounted at an extravagant budget of 200 crore. However, given its India net collection of 32.15 crore, it has only managed to cover 16.07% of its budget. The movie is showing all signs of emerging as a major box office dud.

Kannappa Box Office Summary (11 days)

India Net – 32.15 crore

Gross Collection – 37.93 crore

Overses Collection – 5.1 crore

Worldwide Collection – 43.03 crore

Budget – 200 crore

Recovery – 16.07%

Verdict – Flop

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Magnum Opus Needs To Earn More Than 650 Crores To Become A Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News