Metro In Dino has been released in theatres today, i.e., July 4, 2025. The stakes are high because Anurag Basu’s directorial is mounted on a budget of 85 crores. But do you know how much Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others got paid in salary? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Gossip mill suggests Metro In Dino was initially planned at a budget of 65 crores. The makers went over budget by almost 20 crores. However, a chunk of the cost has already been recovered via digital rights, which have been sold for a whopping 40 crores.

Metro In Dino Cast Fee

As per a report by ABP, Aditya Roy Kapur is the highest-paid member of Anurag Basu’s romantic-musical drama. He took home a sum of around 5-6 crores for his role as Parth. Interestingly, his romantic interest, Sara Ali Khan, was paid 3 crores, which is about 50%.

The second-highest paid actor in Metro In Dino cast is Pankaj Tripathi, who charged 4 crores. Anupam Kher earned between 3-5 crores, and Fatima Sana Shaikh took home around 1 crore. Konkona Sen Sharma is said to be paid between 75 lacs and 1 crore.

Metro In Dino Starcast salary:

Aditya Roy Kapur: 5-6 crores Pankaj Tripathi: 4 crores Anupam Kher: 3-5 crores Sara Ali Khan: 3 crores Konkona Sen Sharma: 75 lacs-1 crore Fatima Sana Shaikh: 1 crore

Although Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta’s exact remuneration has not been revealed, they must be paid at least 1 crore+.

More about Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, the musical romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Life In A Metro (2007). It is produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. Aditya Roy Kapur’s film will be facing competition from Housefull 5, Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office.

