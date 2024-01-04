The year 2023 has been offering an exciting set of films and web series promising a solid dose of entertainment. One such piece of entertainment ready to drop on digital platforms is Killer Soup. The web series is a black comedy created and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

The filmmaker is making a comeback after he directed Sonchiriya in 2019, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manoj Bajpayee in a special appearance. Now, the filmmaker is back with a black comedy-thriller that is promising to keep you on your toes.

The trailer for the first season of this web series has been dropped, and the official synopsis says, “What’s the secret ingredient of this soup? Is it love? Is it revenge? Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see what’s cooking.” As the story suggests, it is about a cook, Swathi Shetty.

The Killer Soup Starcast

The web series stars Manoj Bajpayee in a double role as Umesh Pillai and Prabhakar. Talking about his role, the actor said, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

Opposite Manoj Bajpayee is the evergreen Konkona Sen Sharma, who stars as an aspiring home chef who lacks talent. The actress, while talking about her character, shared, “Stepping into Swathi Shetty’s shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth and darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we’ve created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it really makes you wonder, ‘Will she or won’t she get caught, and will the soup boil over?’ I eagerly await the audience’s reaction when they watch Killer Soup.”

Where To Watch The Killer Soup?

The web series is dropping on Netflix. Interestingly, Konkana Sen Sharma had a long collaboration with the platform. Her last directorial, one of the stories in Lust Stories 2, also dropped on Netflix and had been one of the best films of the year 2023 on OTT.

The Killer Soup Release Date

The web series created by Abhishek Chaubey is releasing on January 11. The trailer of the web series promises a lot of twists and turns into a black comedy, which will eventually turn into a thriller that promises to keep you on your toes.

The Killer Soup – Story

The makers have claimed that the web series is very loosely based on a newspaper headline. Swathi Shetty is an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. One accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover in hot soup. The series creates moments with amateur villains and heroes.

Have a look at this exciting trailer and get ready for this comedy-thriller, which will stream on Netflix from January 11 onwards.

