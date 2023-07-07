Ranveer Singh is the man Bollywood was lucky enough to find. They make very few like him. An artist who is as effortless as one could imagine. Changing his colours from a typical Delhi Boy in Band Baaja Baaraat to a metropolitan suave and dapper Delhi Man in Dil Dhadakne Do. A brilliant and sharp ruler in Bajirao to a high yet animal-spirited Khilji in Padmaavat. To a regular common man in JayeshBhai Jordaar to Kapil Dev in 83. You name it, and bingo, he is there with a new, unrecognisable personality every time he shifts his gear.

The actor is ready for some brilliant moves in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and before he switches his gear again, we decided to go back to the time he faced the camera for the first time for Yash Raj Films, his alma mater in films! After doing an acting course from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting school, Ranveer landed a role in Band Baaja Baaraat. However, his audition for the film was spot on!

Advertisement

Advertisement

We caught hold of a video clip from the film shared by a YouTube handle where Ranveer Singh can be seen nailing his audition as Bittoo Sharma from Delhi University. The scene he auditions for is the one where he first meets Anushka Sharma at a wedding he broke into for free food and drinks. Ranveer can be seen giving an almost perfect take while he does it with none other than Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi, then, was an assistant to Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma and gave immense confidence to Ranveer to do his act spotlessly. During his interview for the documentary ‘The Romantics,’ Ranveer Singh revealed that Aditya Chopra was not convinced to cast him after seeing his pictures. Still, he secured an audition after Shanoo Sharma’s insistence. He was then briefed for the audition by Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranveer was quoted as saying, “She was really professional and put me at ease.”

The Ram Leela actor, in the same interview, confessed that his first audition was so good that he was cast instantly that evening after Aditya Chopra watched him.

You can see a clip from the audition here:

However, when Ranveer Singh met Anushka Sharma, his co-star in the film for a rehearsal session, he could not live up to the expectations. He revealed that the rehearsal session was disastrous, and Aditya Chopra had to intervene. The producer asked the actor, “Why are you screwing it up after a great audition?” However, the actor later nailed his rehearsals as we saw him giving one of the most brilliant debuts this industry ever saw with Band Baaja Baaraat.

Hoping he rocks again with Rocky in Karan Johar’s next with Alia Bhatt. The actor is rumoured to play the lead in Baiju Bawra with Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is also being speculated as the next Don for Farhan Akhtar’s franchise. Apart from these, Ranveer is also in line to collaborate with Shankar for a three-part history meets mythology film.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Calls Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal “Pain In The A*s” & Adds “Your Brain Will Stop Working When You Will See…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News