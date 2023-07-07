Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is well known for his brutal digs and below-the-belt remarks about Bollywood celebrities. We have often seen him targeting Khans of Bollywood and getting carried away while making fun of them. In the latest tweet, he has now taken a potshot at Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Bawaal. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Varun and Janhvi have collaborated for the first time in Bawaal. The film is helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari. As Tiwari has handled it from the director’s seat, there are huge expectations from the film, but many were left surprised when the makers decided to opt for a direct OTT release. Now, the self-proclaimed critic has taken a dig over the same. He also claims to know the inside report of the film.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “I got full report of @Varun_dvn film #Bawal and I can say with 100% confidence that this film is pain in the a*s. Your brain will stop working, when you will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor doing stupid things in Paris. Means it’s right decision to release directly on OTT.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

I got full report of @Varun_dvn film #Bawal and I can say with 100% confidence that this film is pain in the ass. Your brain will stop working, when you will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor doing stupid things in Paris. Means it’s right decision to release directly on OTT. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the makers of Bawaal recently unveiled a heart-touching teaser. The over-a-minute-long trailer showcases love, romance and war in love between the characters. It also shows a heart-wrenching scene in monochrome in the concentration camp during World War II. Shot in India and multiple international locales, the film has a meaningful message which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

It is scheduled to release on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

