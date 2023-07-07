Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular superstars in the history of Bollywood. He’s not just a talented star but also a great human being. He’s loved and appreciated all across the globe. But looks like Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch not only feels he’s not good with acting but also claims SRK is all about marketing himself well. Scroll below for more details!

While Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan fan wars were a huge thing in the past, even the superstars share a healthy relationship. Proof of it was their crackling chemistry in Pathaan, which will continue with Tiger 3 and upcoming films in the YRF spy universe. There probably isn’t anyone who would not like SRK, except for now of course, Mahnoor, whose remarks were tagged bizarre by netizens.

Mahnoor Baloch said on the Pakistani show Had Kardi, “Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them.”

Mahnoor Baloch didn’t stop there. She added, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”

SRK fans got furious and began slamming the actress in the comment section of Samaa TV’s YouTube interview clip.

A user wrote, “I think she is trying to gain popularity by mentioning Shah Rukh. He is better and way more successful than you. He would never give this kind of remarks for anyone, so he is also a better person than you.”

Another commented, “What rubbish?”

“You and your opinion doesn’t even matter,” a fan responded.

“What rubbish is she saying… SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a quality actor and a legend,” a user reacted.

