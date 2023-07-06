A couple of days back, Ameesha Patel took to Twitter to rant against Gadar director Anil Sharma’s production house for the mismanagement while shooting for the 2nd instalment. Bollywood’s cult classic film led by Sunny Deol is returning with its part 2. After teasing fans with new posters and official trailer, the film will hit the big screens on August 11. As they began with the promotions, the actress recently made headlines for making shocking accusations against the director and his production house.

In a series of Tweets, the Gadar actress revealed that the production house didn’t pay their food bills and actors were provided cars that left them stranded. Now the film’s director has reacted to such claims and thanks the actress for making his production house ‘famous’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to Ameesha Patel’s claims, Anil Sharma told Dainik Bhaskar, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.”

Ameesha Patel wrote on Twitter, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS! Yes, they did not! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company.”

Adding, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA…”

Check out her Tweets below:

Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!! 1/4 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Well, it has now got fans wondering it Ameesha Patel’s accusations were legit or a publicity stunt? What do you think? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Accident Reports Are Fake? Superstar Looks Super Healthy During His Latest Spotting After A Source Rubbished Surgery Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News