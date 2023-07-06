Since yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan has become the talk of the town soon after reports of his accident surfaced. Reportedly, earlier media reports were abuzz that SRK has met with an accident and allegedly injured his nose while shooting for one of his projects in Los Angeles. Later it was reported that due to the bleeding he suffered during injury, he underwent an immediate operation after which he returned to Mumbai. However looks like the news of his accident rumours are not true, as the latest media reports suggest otherwise.

This morning SRK was snapped at the airport along with his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. While paps were waiting with bate breath, netizens saw took a close look at his nose, expecting it to be wrapped with bandages. Now here are the latest updates.

According to the latest media report, Shah Rukh Khan did not meet with any accident or undergo any nose surgery. The superstar was snapped wearing a blue sweatshirt which he paired with a black cap. The superstar picked dark shades to round off his look as he makes his way out of the airport. SRK was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan. While he walked calmly towards his car, fans were happy to see no bandages or stitches on his nose.

Check out the video below:

Reacting to his latest video, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans wrote, “Can’t believe people actually thought that he was going to get a nose job at this point lol he has made his entire career with that face.” While another said, “They didn’t just think it, they were hoping it was true so they could troll him. Remember that next time anyone says ‘you’re being biased towards SRK’ or ‘double standards’ in this sub they are actually just trying to gaslight you when they’re the ones being biased against him.”

A third netizen commented said, “People were writing PhD-worthy papers telling others that SRK had a plastic surgery on his nose after 30 years as a leading hero here.”

However a report in PTI stated that no such accident happened. A source close to Shah Rukh Khan told the portal, “It’s false news.”

