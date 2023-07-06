This morning, Kriti Sanon shared good news as she added another feather to her cap and opened launched her production ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. Along with the big announcement, she announced her new film, where she will be seen alongside Kajol in ‘Do Patti’. While congratulations and wishes have been pouring in for ‘Diwale’ actress, fans are claiming that her production house has a deep Sushant Singh Rajput connection. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Redditor shared a screenshot of SSR’s reply to a fan’s comment who had asked him about using ‘blue butterfly’ emoji a lot in his posts. The late actor in his response had given a detailed answer revealing the reason behind it.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 16. Shocking by his death, Kriti Sanon had taken to social media to pen a heartfelt not. SSR and Kriti were rumoured to be dating during Raabta shoot. However, they broke up later. A redditor shared the screenshot of SSR’s comment and captioned it, “Blue butterfly films…kriti’s ode to Sushant.”

Commenting on the video and speaking of Kriti Sanon’s production house, a user wrote, “Kriti’s new production house name: blue butterfly films. Sushant used alot of in his posts and comments. Kriti has a in her bio. Not sure if it’s something they both shared with each other but this seems deliberate on her part to remember him. Back when his unfortunate news came, people were really harsh on her for not immediately responding to the news and keeping quiet. But over the years we can see through she has honoured Sushant in the most beautiful way without making it about her or being a attention seeker.”

While another said, “I don’t know but I always felt kriti’s affection for Sushant was always genuine. Don’t want to go into the details of their break up and all the stories that floated around after his death but I wish he remained with Kriti.”

A third user commented, “I wish they could be together forever and end up like Sid Kiara.” While fourth one said, “This man shouldn’t have end his life. Makes me angry. How an intelligent guy like him chose BW instead of his life. Fucking unfair.” Check it out below:

On the day of his death, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s production house being called an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput? Do let us know.

