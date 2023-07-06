Road rages in India are not quite uncommon. The consequences of road rage can be severe. Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj assistant director and casting director Mayank Dixit also suffered in road rage and has sustained severe injuries. Earlier, TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhaya also passed away after meeting a car accident in the Northern Part of India. Scroll down to know more.

Yuvvraaj was released in 2008 and also stars Zayed Khan, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles alongside Salman Khan. Mayank has also worked in films like Sanjay Dutt’s 2020 film Torbaaz.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, “the incident took place on July 2 around 11 pm when the director was returning home in a cab. When the vehicle reached Gurudwara road near Delhi Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, a man travelling in a car coming from the opposite direction got into an argument with his cab driver over reversing of the vehicle, they said.”

Adding, “After that, the car driver left but a person present at the spot abused the victim and got into a fight. When the victim resisted it, the person beat him up and also called two other persons who also thrashed him, they added.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where he was seen alongside Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and others in the key roles. The film turned out to be a big box office debacle. Currently, he’s seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. The superstar was recently seen apologizing to audience for contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri’s smooch.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 where he will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. After his cameo in Pathaan, SRK will be seen returning the favour by appearing in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

