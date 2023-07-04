After making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill is back with her new music video ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ where she’s paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Crooned by B Praak, the music video has received mixed to negative reviews from netizens. The actor duo has been on a promotional spree of the song, during which Sana recently opened up about being betrayed by people.

The actress, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, made headlines for her one-sided love for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021. Ever since she began shooting for Salman Khan starrer, she was in the news for her alleged romance with co-star Raghav Juyal. Despite denying the rumours, Sana and Raghav’s link-up news continues to make headlines.

Now in a recent interview, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked about being betrayed in love, she told Instant Bollywood, “Dhoka maine aaj tak kissi ko nahi diya, to be frank (I’ve never betrayed anybody), but sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai (But I’ve been betrayed, I’ve always been the one to be dumped). Kyunki jab insaan ka pata chal jaata hai ke do jagah ya teen jagah… Phir insaan peeche hatt hi jaata hai (When one comes to know that their partner has a roving eye, one steps back).”

‘Dhoka deke chale jao (Stay me in the back and leave)… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao (That’s what I believe these days. Leave if you want to, go to hell, get lost),” Shehnaaz Gill said further.

Recently, we brought you netizens’ comments about the song. A user wrote, “Waah hug Diya is baar to” while another said, “Sorry prabhuji par ye song….acche ni lgte jse ki smoking and drinking…aap bhkti m ho or aaphi k ye song lyric aise honge to mjahi ni ayega or ha aapjo raDhe kirtan kiya ukse liye to jitni tarif ki jaye kam h uske liye shree mati radha rani ki jai …..aage sorry agr galat ho to”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s comment on being betrayed? Do let us know.

