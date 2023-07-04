Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. At a time when the show is making headlines for all negative reasons, Rita reporter, aka Priya Ahuja, revealed that when the country went into lockdown, she was in a very low phase of her life.

The actress revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, she was suffering from depression. This was also when her son was just a few months old. At this time, she even thought of ending her life. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with News 18, Priya Ahuja revealed, “I get goosebumps whenever I think about those days of my life. Ardaas was a few months old, and when the lockdown was announced, I thought it will get over in some days. But then our neighbours got Covid, and it went on for 20 days. So our floor was locked we were not able to step out of our house at all. Immediately after that, I got covid, and after 14 days, we did a test. I was negative, but Malav (her husband) came positive, so this went on for over 40-45 days.”

Priya also revealed that she wanted to die by suicide at a point in her life and added, “Coming out of that phase wasn’t easy, but Malav was there with whom I could have shared everything. But there was a time when I literally thought of embracing death. I didn’t want to live, but I didn’t die by suicide because I was scared that I will die or not. I knew the laws, and I knew it is a criminal offence.”

The love of her husband Malav Rajda, according to Priya Ahuja, was what prevented her from moving forward and motivated her to strengthen herself. “I was living a dual personality life. One where I was behaving super strong and taking care of Ardaas and pretending to be happy, and inside, I was not happy, I was hit by emotions really hard, and the other was the weaker Priya who wanted to die and who was not happy about the anything going around her,” she said.

If you, or anyone you know, is experiencing any form of mental distress, please reach out to a trusted source for help. Some of the helplines you can call on: Roshni Helpline: +914066202000| Connecting India: +919922001122| Aasra Suicide Prevention Hotline: (022)27546669

