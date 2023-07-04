Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri’s kiss on the reality show became a hot topic. They also got schooled by the host Salman Khan. However, this is not the first time that the contestants have indulged in such intimate activities on the show. Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra also had a cosy moment inside the house.

The two were contestants of Bogg Boss 11. Puneesh and Bandgi were in love, and they even admitted their relationship on national television. They have received a lot of flak from viewers after the two apparently tried to have s*x inside the house as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra were captured making out in the restroom without realising that cameras were present. They had already been captured on camera kissing while the other contestants were sound asleep.

Following the episode, viewers criticised the two competitors on social media. Many criticised the station and labelled Bandagi Kalra and Puneet Sharma “cheap” performers for displaying amorous scenes between them on TV. Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss host, even counselled the two competitors against acting in such a manner within the house.

“There are hundreds of cameras in the house, and you guys are on national TV. So, think before you do something,” Salman said without mentioning any names, as reported by IBTimes. However, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra disregarded his advice since they locked themselves in the bathroom where they thought no one would look.

Puneesh suggested helping Bandgi wash her clothes in the bathroom to begin the private talk. At 1:30 in the morning, the two were later seen going to the bathroom together. They were caught talking about something they had just done around 2 in the morning. Bandgi advised against repeating the mistake. Bandgi claimed that her family would not accept her after this and that she had made a terrible error by listening to Puneesh.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have joined the list of Bigg Boss contestants who “washed their clothes” together at night.

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Sets A Scintillating View As She Teaches Viewers To Squeeze ‘Orange’ Juice In A Revealing Outfit On Yoga Day, Netizens Call Her Bizarre Antics ‘Rakhi Sawant Part 2’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News