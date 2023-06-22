Advertisement

21st June is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga, and celebrities post pictures and video clips to encourage others to take up Yoga and promote the day. Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra too joined the bandwagon and celebrated the day but rather than getting appreciated, the model-turned-actress got trolled for it. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Sherlyn is the first Indian woman to pose n*de for the popular Playboy magazine and over the years, she did a handful of Hindi movies, among which are Red Swastik, Kamasutra 3D and others, to name a few. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in its third season, but her time on the show was short-lived.

Sherlyn Chopra dished out her s*xy avatar as she showcased her yoga skills on Instagram. Sherlyn sported a black sports bra paired with black transparent tights displaying her well-maintained figure, and not only did she demonstrate a few yoga asanas but taught everyone how to eat an orange. Yes, you read that right! She showed the netizens how to squeeze an entire orange and guzzle down the essence of the fruit.

However, neither her primitive way of extracting orange juice and directly consuming it nor her Yoga moves on the water, which is going viral on Instagram, managed to impress the netizens as they quickly prompted harsh remarks towards the actress.

One of the users bluntly wrote, “konsi prajati h be ye??”

Another coaxing her commented, “utna khaa nhi rahi jitna Gira rahi hai Bacho ki tarah”

A third user commented, “Juicer machine be like: to m kya kru job chodd du?”

Another wrote, “Are ye to t*tti hai”

Followed by one calling her, “Chappari”

While one quipped, “sab fake hai upar se niche take,” another wrote, “Rakhi part 2”

Check out the viral video here:

