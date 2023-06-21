Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most celebrated singers in the country who enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. At one point, the Love Dose singer was a rage among fans, and people would go crazy for his music. On to the series of new events, Yo Yo has received a death threat by Sidhu Moose Wala’s killer Goldy Brar and in a recent interview, the singer revealed that he’s scared. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Honey is massively popular among fans and has over 10 million followers on Instagram. The singer often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life to fans on the photo-sharing site, and we adore his fashion sense.

Now talking about the death threat, in an interview with India TV, Yo Yo Honey Singh said in Hindi and English, “I’ve received a death threat. I and my staff have received calls claiming to be from Goldy Brar. I have requested CP sir to give me security and investigate this. I am really scared.”

When asked to reveal the details, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “I’ve been asked not to speak about it much as this matter will be investigated. I have given evidence. This has happened for the first time with me in my life. People have always showered me with love. This is the first time that I have received such a threat. My entire family is scared. Who isn’t scared of death? I have always been scared of one thing, and that’s death. I have asked for security, for protection. The call is from an international number. A few of them are calls and some are voice notes.”

For those who don’t know, Goldy Brar is the same gangster who killed Sidhu Moose Wala, and Lawrence Bishnoi revealed the same to the police.

We hope Yo Yo Honey Singh stays safe and gets police protection.

